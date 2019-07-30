Mrs. Virginia Rentz Hall, age 80, of Lake City, Florida died Thursday, July 25, in Shands University of Florida Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida following and extended illness.
Mrs. Hall was born in Adel, Georgia and had resided in Lake City, Florida for over 40 years. She was a homemaker and attended the Christ Central Ministries, McAlpin, Florida. She loved attending church, enjoyed her jail and home ministries with the church, playing and singing with her guitar and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Hall, her parents, Lonnie J. and Ruby Ellen Cook Rentz and her brother, Lonnie Rentz, Jr.; She is survived by her daughter, Julie Ann Berry of Lake City, Florida; her son, James Roland Calhoun of Orlando, Florida; Two sisters, Sally Tucker of Nashville, Ga. and Geneva Williams of Enigma, Ga.; Three grandchildren, James Laran Calhoun, Brandi Cheshire and Candace Berry; nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Ivorie, Jasmine, Isabella, Allison, Andrew, John and Jeffrey also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Hall will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Christ Central Ministries, 15445 U.S. 129, McAlpin, Florida 32060 with Rev. Wayne Godsmark, Pastor, officiating and assisted by Rev. Tim Cheshire. Final disposition will be by cremation. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday (One hour before services) at the church. Following the service, friends are invite for food and fellowship in the church fellowship hall. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, Florida. is in charge of arrangements. www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 30, 2019