Mrs. Voncile Williamson Dawkins

Mrs. Voncile Williamson Dawkins

Mrs. Voncile Williamson Dawkins, 82 of Lake City, FL transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Seven Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee, FL. She was a lifetime resident of Lake City, FL. Mrs. Voncile Dawkins was a member of the Richardson High School Class of 1954 and for many years she was employed at Lake Shore Hospital and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lake City, FL. She was an active member of New Bethel M.B.C. under the leadership of Pastor Alvin J. Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents George H. Williamson, Sr. and Vera L. Alexander and also two brothers and one sister. Mrs. Dawkins leaves to cherish her memories three children: Thomas C. Dawkins (Janice), Tyra Faye Dawkins, TaWanda Vnita (Roy) Gilliam. Three grandchildren Corey Reed, Tiere Henry, Tajmia Dawkins. Two sisters Lillie Pearl Stephens and Betty Jean Jerry. A host of other family and friends. Special friends at Baya Pointe and Seven Hills Health Rehabilitation Centers in Lake City and Tallahassee, Florida.

Services for Mrs. Voncile Williamson Dawkins will be held on Saturday at 11:00am October 26, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King Jr. St. Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL, Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 until 7:00 at Cooper Funeral Home.

