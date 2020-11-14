1/1
Mrs. Wahneta Sherman Perryman
Mrs. Wahneta Sherman Perryman, age 96, of Port St. Joe, Florida died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at her home following an extended illness. She was born in Tampa, Florida and lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. before moving to Lake City, Florida in 1986 and then to Port St. Joe, Fla. in 2004. While living in Lake City she worked as a volunteer at the Lake City Medical (Old) Center and the Columbia County Museum. She was a born again Christian and loved visiting with her children, cooking, camping, reading, fishing and going on her day trips.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan C. Perryman, Sr. and her parents, John W. and Beulah Bradley Sherman. She is survived by her children, Bryan C. (Gerry) Perryman, Jr. and Kathy (Errol) Wyrick: five siblings, John W. Sherman, Jr., Marie A. Sherman, William C. Sherman, Florence S. Miller and Merrily S. Tierney: grandchildren, Tammy Perryman, Lisa Cannington and Brian John Weckworth: great-grandchildren, Bryanna Johnson, Rachel Hart, Austin Cannington and Phillip Weckworth: Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Perryman will be held at 12 P.M. Monday, Nov. 16, in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 11 to 11:45 (before the service) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneralhome.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
