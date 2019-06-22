Mrs. Wanda Patricia Christie, age 77, of Lake City, Florida died Thursday, June 20, in the Solaris Health Care Center, Lake City, Florida following a long illness. She had resided in Lake City, Florida all of her life. She worked as a waitress for Daves Oyster Bar, Lake City, Florida for almost 15 years. She was a member of the Watertown Congregational Methodist Church and enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by late husband, Edward Christie, her daughter, Judy Raulerson and her parents, Ralph Mosley and Lavida Grace Allen Tomlinson. She is survived six daughters, Lynn (Richard) Jones and Dawn (Dan) Skinner both of Lake City, Florida, Felica Spain of Polk City, Florida, Mary Thomas of Starke, Florida, Martha Scroogs of Elijay, Georgia and Brenda (Louis) Lora of Colorado; her niece, Kathy Nix of White Springs, Florida; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren also survive.
A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Christie will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, June 23, in the Bethel Cemetery, Columbia County, Florida with Rev. Randy Ogburn, Pastor of the Watertown Congregational Methodist Church officiating. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 22, 2019