Ms. Betty Jean Stroder
Ms. Betty Jean Stroder affectionately know as "CY", age 70 of Lake City, Florida transition from her Earthly Home to Eternal Rest on Thursday August 6, 2020 at her residence.
Betty was the daughter of the late Mrs. Beatrice Cooley Souter and Mr. Cato Souter, Sr. At an early age in life she developed her faith in God under the Christian Leadership of the late Bishop Zane Cray,Sr. at Faith in Deliverance Through Christ Church and later continue her Christian walk under the Christian Leadship of Pastor Charles Martin at Compassion Love Center where she was affectionately known as "Mother".
She attended Richardson High School and was a graduate of the class of 1967. She later joined the Job Corps receiving her certificate as a Certified Nursing Assistant and proceeded to work privately many years for the late Dr. John Marcello.
She was preceded in death by her two daughters; YuLonda "Heckle" Souter and Chiquita "Nana" Stroder and her brother Cato Souter, Jr.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories; her loving daughter Kadria Pertee (Troy), brother Ronnie Souter ( Stacy) of Tampa FL., sisters Nancy McCallum (Naura), Rachel Merrick of Lake City, FL. and Sarah Doris Brown of Orlando, FL., grandchildren; Quantisha (Monie) Wilson, Troy Pertee, Janay Hollings, Jaquez Dunmore, Kamiyah Pertee, Leontae Jones, six great grandchildren, a host of neices, nephews, cousins, God children and she will be greatly missed by other family members and friends.
A private Celebration of Life for Ms. Betty Jean "CY" Stroder was held Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Cooper Funeral Home Chapal. Pastor Charles Martin, Compassion Love Center, 349 N. Marion Ave, Lake City, FL., Eulogist
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055.Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
