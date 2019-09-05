Ms. Elizabeth Liz Paige

Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Obituary
Ms. Elizabeth Liz Paige, age 80, was born August 9, 1939, in Sanderson, Florida to April and Bertha Lee Paige. They preceded her in death. She passed away peacefully in her home on August 31, 2019. She leaves a host of family members to cherish loving memories.
Funeral services for Ms. Elizabeth Paige will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Faith Bible Church, 15902 US Highway 90, Sanderson, FL, Videll Williams, Sr., Pastor.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:30 P.M. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Faith Bible Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
