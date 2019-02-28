Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Ella El Shaw. View Sign

Ms. Ella "El" Shaw was born August 26, 1937, in Lake City, Florida to Delia Bradley Adams and Ben Adams. Both parents precede her in death. Ella was educated in the Columbia County School System. Confessing her faith in Christ at an early age, she joined New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member for over 70 years. Ella was employed with Holiday Inn, retiring after greater than twenty years of service. She was known for sharing her harvest from her vegetable garden with the community. Ella was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. Other precedents in death includes: Husband, Calvin Shaw; companion, James Harris; daughter, Ella M. Perry, son, Calvin Shaw, sister, Lillie Adams; brothers, Ben Adams, Eddie Adams, and Herbert Adams.

Funeral services for Ms. Ella Shaw will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at New Bethel MB Church.

Ms. Ella "El" Shaw was born August 26, 1937, in Lake City, Florida to Delia Bradley Adams and Ben Adams. Both parents precede her in death. Ella was educated in the Columbia County School System. Confessing her faith in Christ at an early age, she joined New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member for over 70 years. Ella was employed with Holiday Inn, retiring after greater than twenty years of service. She was known for sharing her harvest from her vegetable garden with the community. Ella was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. Other precedents in death includes: Husband, Calvin Shaw; companion, James Harris; daughter, Ella M. Perry, son, Calvin Shaw, sister, Lillie Adams; brothers, Ben Adams, Eddie Adams, and Herbert Adams.Left to cherish loving memories: sibling, Dolia Murphy; son, Alvin Shaw; loving and devoted granddaughter, Toyia S. Brown (DE); great-grandchildren, Jamar Smith (Cyrie), Jerquia Smith (Johnny), Tevin Gardner, DeAunna Brown (Latavious); grannys babys, Icis Brown & Ava Monkey Smith; special grandchildren, Brandon Penson, Michael Harper, Danielle Kelly, Denise Kelly, Tempest Springs, Alexia Queen, Fred Mayo; special niece, Kennidra Rossin; special nephews, Robert Cooper, Wilbert Lee, Samuel Murphy; sisters-in-law, Leanna Shaw, Emma Adams; devoted & loving best friend, Densey Brown; special friends, Ronnie Rollins, Margaret Frazier; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Ms. Ella Shaw will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at New Bethel MB Church.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. The Caring Professionals.

