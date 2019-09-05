Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Evelyn Pearce. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City , FL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Evelyn Pearce, native Lake Citian, was born July 10, 1932 in Lake City, Florida to the late Gertrude Parnell Manker. She answered the Lords call and received her eternal crown on August 30, 2019.

She was educated in the public schools of Columbia County and was a proud member of the Richardson High School Class of 1952. Ms. Pearce accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a dedicated member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where she served diligently in the church choir. Ms. Evelyn married Mr. George Pearce, Jr. on August 19, 1953. Unto that union three daughters were born; Gloria, Irene, and Patricia. George preceded her in death. Evelyn dedicated her life to her children. Her employment was in food service with the following facilities: Division Hospital, Veterans Administration Hospital, Tanglewood Nursing Home, Eastside Elementary School, and Lake City Medical Center.

Other precedents in death: siblings Elbert Manker and Delores Bell both; one great-great-grandchild, Kylan Williams.

She loved fellowshipping with her family and friends, eating, laughing and just enjoying each other.

Left to cherish her memories and carry on her legacy: Daughters, Gloria Williams, Irene Pearce and Patricia Wyche (Glenn), our brother Willie Garland; grandchildren, Anthony Caldwell (LaToya), Takydra Robinson, Demetri Robinson, Cheryl Robinson, Jalen Wyche, Sr., and Glenda Wyche; great-grandchildren, Anjre Caldwell, Khalil Caldwell, Antyria Caldwell, Krischara Caldwell, Trell Caldwell, MyAngel Caldwell, Kyren Caldwell, Kayla Wyche, Kendrick

Funeral services for Ms. Evelyn Pearce will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St., Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 6, 2019 at New Bethel MB Church.

