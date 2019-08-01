Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Jennifer Dianne Seifert. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Visitation 10:00 AM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Jennifer Dianne Seifert, 53, of Tallahassee, Florida, died unexpectedly early July 28, 2019 in the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. A native of Cocoa Beach, Florida, Jennifer graduated from the Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama, she went on to attend and graduate from the University of Florida in 1997 with a Bachelors Degree of Arts majoring in the Liberal Arts and Sciences. She relocated from Gainesville to Tallahassee in 2002 and was currently employed as an Education Budget Specialist (K-12) with the House Appropriations Committee in the Florida House of Representatives. In her spare time she enjoyed cake decorating, collecting dragonflies, she loved music and especially enjoyed spoiling her nephews. She was a Christian and is remembered fondly as a very giving and loving person.

Jennifer is survived by her mother, Nancy Stuart Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida; her father, Gilbert Gil Seifert of Bartow, Florida; her brother, Wayne (Jennifer) Seifert of Palm Bay, Florida; her two nephews, Matthew and Evan Seifert of Palm Bay; Florida and a special cousin, Frances Kay Seifert of Evansville, Indiana. A brother, two step-sisters and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Ms. Seifert will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday morning, August 2, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will receive friends for ONE HOUR prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Oasis Center for Women and Girls, 317 E. Call St., Tallahassee, FL 32301. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234

