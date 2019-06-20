Ms. JoAnn Munson, 72 of Lake City passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the Lake City Medical Center following an illness of several months. A longtime resident of Lake City, Ms. Munson had worked as a home health care nurse for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, working with kids and reading her Bible. She will forever be remembered as just a generally "good person". She was of the Pentecostal faith.

Ms. Munson is survived by a son, Michael Roth of Illinois; those she considered her daughters, Johnnie Mae Bell and Pat Graham both of Lake City and her best friend, Mary Crooker of Texas.

Memorial services for Ms. Munson will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with her longtime friend, Rev. Lowell O'Steen officiating. The family will receive friends ONE HOUR prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386-752-1234).