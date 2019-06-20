Ms. JoAnn Munson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. JoAnn Munson.
Service Information
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL
32025
(386)-752-2211
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. JoAnn Munson, 72 of Lake City passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the Lake City Medical Center following an illness of several months. A longtime resident of Lake City, Ms. Munson had worked as a home health care nurse for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, working with kids and reading her Bible. She will forever be remembered as just a generally "good person". She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Ms. Munson is survived by a son, Michael Roth of Illinois; those she considered her daughters, Johnnie Mae Bell and Pat Graham both of Lake City and her best friend, Mary Crooker of Texas.
Memorial services for Ms. Munson will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with her longtime friend, Rev. Lowell O'Steen officiating. The family will receive friends ONE HOUR prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386-752-1234).
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.