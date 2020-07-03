Ms. Joyce Marie Windham, 88, passed away June 30, 2020 in Lake City, Florida. Ms. Windham was born April 29, 1932 in Lloyd, Florida to Lawrence and Bammer Glennon.
Ms. Windham was a member of the Country Club Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening.
Ms. Windham is survived by her son, John Windham, Lake City, Florida; daughters, Gail Martin, White Springs, Florida and Vicki Burdick, New Albany, Ohio; sister, June Bowers, Defuniak Springs, Florida; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 4:00PM at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Kyle Write officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lake City, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.