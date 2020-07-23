1/1
Ms. Loretta Painter Wood
1942 - 2020
Ms. Loretta Painter Wood, 77, of Lake City, passed away July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 29, 1942 to Bert and Ella Mae Painter in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Ms. Wood moved to Lake City in 1985 from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Her husband, Wayne Arlin Wood preceded her in death in 2016. She was the matriarch of her family whom she loved beyond measure.
Ms. Wood is survived by sons, Jerry (Kathy) Wood, St. Cloud, Florida, Dwayne (Beth) Wood and Michael (Angela) Wood, both of Lake City, Florida; daughter, Sandra (John) Wood-Wilson, Lexington, South Carolina; brother William Painter, Miami, Florida; sister, Judy Deal, Okeechobee, Florida; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Ms. Wood will be conducted Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 11:00 AM in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow immediately after at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
JUL
24
Graveside service
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Singleton
July 23, 2020
Such a sweet sweet friend.
You always has a smile and a kind word every time we saw each other.
May Mr Wayne greet you with open arms.
Timothy Crawford
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss, she’s now in the presence of Jesus Christ.
Ronnie Waggoner
Friend
July 23, 2020
Your mom was an awesome woman, She blessed so many people and we are blessed to have known her. We love you and will keep you in our prayers
Darlene Crawford
Family
