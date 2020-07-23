Ms. Loretta Painter Wood, 77, of Lake City, passed away July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 29, 1942 to Bert and Ella Mae Painter in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Ms. Wood moved to Lake City in 1985 from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Her husband, Wayne Arlin Wood preceded her in death in 2016. She was the matriarch of her family whom she loved beyond measure.
Ms. Wood is survived by sons, Jerry (Kathy) Wood, St. Cloud, Florida, Dwayne (Beth) Wood and Michael (Angela) Wood, both of Lake City, Florida; daughter, Sandra (John) Wood-Wilson, Lexington, South Carolina; brother William Painter, Miami, Florida; sister, Judy Deal, Okeechobee, Florida; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Ms. Wood will be conducted Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 11:00 AM in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow immediately after at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com