Ms. Lori Ann Koon, age 50 of Lake City, Florida died Sunday, Nov. 10. Ms. Koon was raised in Live Oak, Florida and had resided in Lake City, Florida for the past 20 years. She was employed as a secretary with Quality Construction of America, Lake City, Florida for over 10 years until her death. She attended the Deeper Fellowship Church, Orlando, Fla. and enjoyed her church, her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed a good steak and loved to fish and go to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Johns and her brother, Mark Johns.
She is survived by her daughter, Savanna (Matt) Hartman of Longwood, Fla.; her son, Kaleb G. Koon of Lake City, Florida; her mother, Dorothy Jean Johns of Live Oak, Fla.; two brothers, David Johns of Mississippi and Todd Johns of Louisiana; Two grandchildren, August and Atlas Hartman also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Koon will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, Nov. 15, in the Mary Belle Baptist Church, 14919 76th Street, Live Oak, Florida 32060 with Rev. Matt Hartman officiating. Final disposition will be by cremation. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 14, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Fla. Following the funeral service, there will be a reception in the church fellowship area for family and friends.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019