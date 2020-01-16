Ms Lori Sue Privette, 45 of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, North Carolina and had lived most of her life in Lake City. Ms Privette attended Columbia High School and she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Cobb; her paternal grandparents, Charlie R. "Slim" and Alma Mae Privette; her maternal grandparents, Clark and Carolyn Cornman.
Survivors include her father, Charles Privette, Sr. (Judy Pelkey), Lake City; her longtime companion, Brian Thomas, Lake City; two children, Jordan Pleasanton and Savannah Thomas, both of Lake City; four siblings, Chuck Privette, Shannon Thomas, Jaime Privette, and Matthew Privette all of Lake City, and Stephanie Privette, Valdosta, GA; paternal uncle, Jerry Kenneth Privette (Donna), Savannah, GA; maternal uncle, Renny Bryner (Judy), Blairsville, GA; and maternal aunt, Sue Heavrin (Randy), Wildwood, FL.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 3:30 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020