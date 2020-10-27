1/
Ms. Mary Ann Green
Ms. Mary Ann Green 89, passed away, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Florie Rivers Owens. She is preceded in death by her husband W.J. "Dub" Green and a son David Tuckey and two brothers Hollis and Wayne Owens. She was a lifelong resident of Suwannee County and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She retired from Suwannee County after thirty years of service as the County Librarian. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, working in her flower beds, and shopping on Amazon.
Ms. Green is survived by one son John Fleming, Wellborn, FL. Five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Green will be conducted Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Reverend Wally Weaver and Reverend John Harrison officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 27, 2020.
