Ms. Mary Baldwin, 71, of Lake City, passed away March 3, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville. Mary was born October 30, 1948 to Ed and Inabelle Murray in Lake City. She was married to Stanley Baldwin for forty-nine years before he passed away in 2015. Mary loved her family, cooking and gospel music. She was loyal to a fault and spent much of her time caring for others.
Ms. Baldwin is survived by two daughters, Sonja and Peggy Baldwin, Lake City; grandson, Christopher Jezewski, Lake City; brother, John Murray, Lake City and close family friends, Susie Campbell and Ray Bingle.
Visitation service will be conducted from 7-9 P.M. Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services for Ms. Baldwin will be conducted at 10 A.M on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Both services will be at Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. She will be buried beside her husband at Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020