Ms. Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Crews, 80, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home in Lake City. She was born in Hildreth, Florida to the late Luther and Ida Sexton, Sr. Ms. Crews worked for CVS for over 30 years and had been a resident of Lake City her entire adult life. She was an avid and devoted Gator football fan.

She is survived by her two sons, Rodney L. Crews (Wendy) of Lake City, FL and Scott M. Crews (Amber) of Mayo, FL. Four grandchildren, Bryant Crews of Tampa, FL, Blaine Crews of Lake City, FL, Carson Crews and Kinady Crews of Mayo, FL, and one great-granddaughter, Emma Marsee-Crews of Lake City, FL.

She is preceded in death by her sister and brothers, Mittie Nelson, R.V. Sexton, L.M. Sexton, Jr., and Phillip Wade Sexton. She is also survived by her sisters, Ruby Tanner, Shirley Dampier (Hugh), Betty Sistrunk (Rodney), and Charlotte Witt (Donnie), and a host of nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation and gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday evening, March 20, 2020 from 6:00 8:00pm at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private family interment services will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be considered to Community Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

