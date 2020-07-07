1/
Ms. Mildred Donaway
Ms. Mildred Donaway, 87, of Lake City, passed away July 4, 2020. Mildred was born June 5, 1933 to Fred and Lillian Simmons in Live Oak, Florida.
Ms. Donaway was a member of the Live Oak Church of God. She retired from Bausch and Lomb. She enjoyed fishing and shopping at thrift stores and Goodwill.
Ms. Donaway is survived by two sons, Allen Donaway, Tampa, Florida and Gary Donaway, Plant City, Florida; three daughters, Cynthia White, St Pete, Florida, Marla White, Dade City, Florida and Melissa Tanner, Lake City, Florida; three sisters, Ethel Mae Jenkins, Live Oak, Florida, Ernestine Wynn, Orange Park, Florida and Mary Knight, Brandon, Florida; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be conducted from 10:00- 11:00A.M., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for Ms. Donaway will be conducted at 11:00A.M following the visitation. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 7, 2020.
