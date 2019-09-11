Ms. Pamela Hartsfield Wilson, 64, passed away Friday, September 06, 2019, at Haven Hospice in Lake City, FL, following an extended illness.
Ms. Wilson was born February 05, 1955, in Moultrie, GA to the late Marvin Lavern Hartsfield and Hazel Marjorie Waites. She moved to the area in 1968 from Norman Park, GA and had worked as a bookkeeper. Ms. Wilson was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, & friend. She enjoyed volunteer work, knitting hats, traveling, gardening and being a grandmother. She was preceded in death by Stephen Wilson and Wayne Overby.
Survivors are her loving companion: Terry Bosserman of Lake City, FL; three daughters: Kelly Moore and her husband Aaron-Panama City, FL, LeAnn Gilpin and her husband David-Marianna, FL, Stephanie Wilson-Hot Springs, AR; two sisters: Brenda Overby of Lake City, FL, Melissa Cieslik and her husband Rich of Lake City, FL; two brothers: Brad Hartsfield and his wife Linda-Carrabelle, FL, Marc Hartsfield and his wife Nell-Branford, FL; five grandchildren:, Chevin Gilpin, Talan Moore, Tripp Moore, Ansley Gilpin, Keegan Moore; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
All family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at the home of Rich & Melissa Cieslik, 592 SW Sweetbreeze Drive Lake City, FL 32024.
Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at http://www.parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com/
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019