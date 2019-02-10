Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ms. Patricia Bundy, age 75, of Lake City, FL, passed away on February 6, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Bundy was a born in Lake City, FL, on August 25, 1943 to the late Jim Rowe and the late Lizzie Feagle Rowe. She was a lifelong resident of Columbia County and graduate of Columbia County High School. She retired from working with GE and with Columbia County School Board in their food service department. She enjoyed volunteering at Lake City Medical Center. She also enjoyed traveling with Seniors United. They traveled all around the world but her favorite destination was Alaska. She also looked forward to her monthly lunch dates with The Cousins. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, both parents, and 7 siblings.

Ms. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Willie) Short of Lake Butler, FL and Sheila (Brian) Blackmore of Lake City, FL; her son, Mitchell (Priscilla) Bundy of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ashkea (George) Dyal who have Raylan and Sawyer, Amber Short who has Harper Rogers, Natasha (Matthew) Temme, Amanda (Luis) Chavarria who have Jayce and Aaliyah, Latrelle (Cameron) Tolar and they have Layla and one on the way, and Brandon Hudson; her brother, Allen (Peggy) Rowe of Lake City, FL; numerous extended family members also survive.

A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held on Sunday, February 10, at 2:00 PM at the Fort White Church of God with Reverend Stephanie Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Archer Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Lake Butler, FL. Her interment will be at Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME in LAKE BUTLER. 386-496-2008.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Haven Hospice in the memory of Ms. Patricia. Ms. Patricia Bundy, age 75, of Lake City, FL, passed away on February 6, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Bundy was a born in Lake City, FL, on August 25, 1943 to the late Jim Rowe and the late Lizzie Feagle Rowe. She was a lifelong resident of Columbia County and graduate of Columbia County High School. She retired from working with GE and with Columbia County School Board in their food service department. She enjoyed volunteering at Lake City Medical Center. She also enjoyed traveling with Seniors United. They traveled all around the world but her favorite destination was Alaska. She also looked forward to her monthly lunch dates with The Cousins. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, both parents, and 7 siblings.Ms. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Willie) Short of Lake Butler, FL and Sheila (Brian) Blackmore of Lake City, FL; her son, Mitchell (Priscilla) Bundy of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ashkea (George) Dyal who have Raylan and Sawyer, Amber Short who has Harper Rogers, Natasha (Matthew) Temme, Amanda (Luis) Chavarria who have Jayce and Aaliyah, Latrelle (Cameron) Tolar and they have Layla and one on the way, and Brandon Hudson; her brother, Allen (Peggy) Rowe of Lake City, FL; numerous extended family members also survive.A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held on Sunday, February 10, at 2:00 PM at the Fort White Church of God with Reverend Stephanie Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Archer Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Lake Butler, FL. Her interment will be at Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME in LAKE BUTLER. 386-496-2008.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Haven Hospice in the memory of Ms. Patricia. Funeral Home Archer Funeral Home

55 N Lake Ave

Lake Butler , FL 32054

386-496-2008 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close