Ms. Roberta "Bobbie" Vivian Kitchen Hokanson, age 84, of Lake City, FL passed away Monday, November 9th in the Lake City Medical Center, Lake City, FL. Ms. Hokanson was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Raymond E. Kitchen and Vivian Blackburn. She lived in Havelock, NC before moving to Lake City, FL in 1972. Ms. Hokanson retired from Walmart with 20 years of service. She loved riding in her mustang convertible and working in her yard. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Janet Delight Kitchen Wiley. Ms. Hokanson is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Hokanson-Pierce of Whiteville, NC, Gayle Hokanson Delgado (Paul) of Lake City, FL and Wanda Hokanson Baker of Fort White, FL; one brother, Ronald Edgar Kitchen (Mary Ellen); one sister, Elizabeth Mae Kitchen Clements; four grandchildren, Amanda Delgado Lewis, Benjamin Delgado, Christopher Baker and Samantha Baker, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service to honor the life of Ms. Hokanson will be held at a later date. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 SW Main Blvd., Lake City, FL has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website and sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net.