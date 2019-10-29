Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Send Flowers Obituary



Ms. Oliver was born January 01, 1957, being the first baby of the year, at Lake Shore Hospital in Columbia County to the late Charles Wesley Oliver and Rosa Mae Collins. She was retired and had lived in Lake City all of her life. Before retirement, she worked as a Labor Relations Specialist for The Lake City VA Medical Center.

Ms. Oliver was a member of the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and was active in the North West District United Methodist Womens group where she had served as President of the North West Region for the past 2 years.

Rosemary was an avid FSU fan and loved her kitty companions Cuddles and Tippy.

Ms. Oliver was also a member of a very special group of friends, affectionately known as The Shacklings.

Survivors are her sister: Linda Oliver of Lake City, FL, a very special friend: Jean Williams, a number of cousins, other relatives, other friends, and The Shacklings: Peggy, Cathy, Pat, Dawn, Vicki, Georgiana, Kathiy, Marilyn, Melissa, and Casey.

Funeral services for Ms. Oliver will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ken Hamilton officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Lake City Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Madison Youth Ranch 1647 NE Captain Buie Rd, Pinetta, FL 32350.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at

