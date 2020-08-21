Ms. Sharon Michelle Powell, 50, of High Springs, Florida passed away August 17, 2020. Sharon was born in Lake City on March 10, 1970 to Dale and Linda Steedley.
Sharon was a graduate of CHS class of 1988. She was a kind woman with a great sense of humor. She went out of her way to help others. She was a doting Nana to her grandchildren. Sharon loved her makeup, hairspray and online shopping. She enjoyed and always looked forward to her girl getaways with her best friends Tanya Tomczak Thompson and Dede Fralick Bullard. She was predeceased by her mother, Linda and her brother, Dale.
Sharon is survived by her son, Jason Chad (Ashley)Powell, Lake City, Florida; her father, Dale (Debbie) Steedley, Ft Payne, Alabama; her brother, Joseph Steedley, Ft Payne, Alabama; her grandchildren, Bryce, Nondas and Kailum Powell and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to gather after the memorial service at Dede Fralick Bullard's home at 217 SW Grant Glen, Lake City, Florida.
