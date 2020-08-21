1/1
Ms. Sharon Michelle Powell
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ms. Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Sharon Michelle Powell, 50, of High Springs, Florida passed away August 17, 2020. Sharon was born in Lake City on March 10, 1970 to Dale and Linda Steedley.
Sharon was a graduate of CHS class of 1988. She was a kind woman with a great sense of humor. She went out of her way to help others. She was a doting Nana to her grandchildren. Sharon loved her makeup, hairspray and online shopping. She enjoyed and always looked forward to her girl getaways with her best friends Tanya Tomczak Thompson and Dede Fralick Bullard. She was predeceased by her mother, Linda and her brother, Dale.
Sharon is survived by her son, Jason Chad (Ashley)Powell, Lake City, Florida; her father, Dale (Debbie) Steedley, Ft Payne, Alabama; her brother, Joseph Steedley, Ft Payne, Alabama; her grandchildren, Bryce, Nondas and Kailum Powell and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to gather after the memorial service at Dede Fralick Bullard's home at 217 SW Grant Glen, Lake City, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved