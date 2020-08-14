1/1
Ms. Wilma Ruth "Billie" Cobb
1935 - 2020
Ms. Wilma Ruth "Billie" Cobb, age 84, of Olustee, FL passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Billie was born on August 16, 1935 in Lake City, FL to the late William and Cora Coleman Dicks. At age 25, she met her Lord, Jesus Christ and spent the remainder of her life worshipping him. The Lord brought her together with the love of her life, Henry Wilton Cobb, and they married on December 23, 1961, in Jacksonville, FL. She worked for over 20 years as the secretary for the Lake City Church of God until her retirement. She loved genealogy, her family, and her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wilton Cobb; parents, William and Cora Coleman Dicks; stepson, Darryl Cobb; brother, Milton Dicks; and sister, Iris McGee.
Ms. Cobb is survived by her daughter, Wilma Yvonne Weshenberger of Olustee, FL; stepson, Jerry (Teressa) Cobb of Ft. White; brother, Robert (Helen) Dicks of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Patricia Smith of Gainesville, FL; special family friends, Roy and Judy Staten of Lake City, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to honor Ms. Cobbs life will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 2:00 pm at her church, Lake City Church of God. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Swift Creek Cemetery in Lake Butler, FL. Services will be officiated by Rev. Carl Thomas. Arrangements are entrusted to ARCHER FUNERAL HOME OF LAKE BUTLER, FL. 386-496-2008. www.archerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lake City Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL 32054
386-496-2008
