Muriel H. Greene
Muriel H. Greene, 81, of Chipley, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Thursday morning, September 24, 2020 at the Northwest Community Hospital. She was born in Ybor City, Florida on November 24, 1938. She was a member of the Lantern Park Baptist Church here in Lake City.
She is survived by four children, Elaine (Ralph) Holton of Bonifay, FL, Esther (Kevin) Evans of Bonifay, FL, Andrea Daniels of Chipley, FL and Alan (Evie) Greene of Lake City. Thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive.
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Greene will be conducted on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Lantern Park Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Wortman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 12 Noon (one hour prior to the services) at the church. For those wishing to attend the services, guidelines by the CDC in regards to masks are encouraged to be followed. For those that are unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed by going to the funeral home Facebook page Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752.1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
1 entry
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
