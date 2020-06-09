Muriel McCormick Roberts, 96 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born and raised in Baker County, Florida to the late John Ellison McCormick and Avis Alderman McCormick. Mrs. Roberts had lived most of her life in Baker and Columbia Counties and had worked for over 30 years with Nettles Sausage in Lake City. She was a member of the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Sanderson and she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, making ceramics and quilting. Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Preston "J.P." Roberts; two sons, John Massey Roberts and Julian Buck Roberts; three daughters, Nancy Joan Collins, Barbara Ann Roberts and Lora Lynn Roberts Shelton; two grandsons, George Collins and Rodney Collins; three brothers, Charlie McCormick, J.D. McCormick and Aubrey McCormick; and two sisters, Annie Ruth Freeman and Betty June Dukes.
Survivors include one son, Preston Marty Roberts (Barbara), Lake City; five daughters, Vera Roberts McCall (Leon), Lake City, Lois Roberts Pearce (Wayne), Glen St. Mary, Cherrel Roberts and Judy Kay Lee both of Lake City, and Susan Crawford (Steve), Jacksonville; one sister, LaVerne Altman (Albert), Baker County; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Roberts will be conducted on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Sanderson. Interment will follow at South Prong Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Survivors include one son, Preston Marty Roberts (Barbara), Lake City; five daughters, Vera Roberts McCall (Leon), Lake City, Lois Roberts Pearce (Wayne), Glen St. Mary, Cherrel Roberts and Judy Kay Lee both of Lake City, and Susan Crawford (Steve), Jacksonville; one sister, LaVerne Altman (Albert), Baker County; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Roberts will be conducted on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Sanderson. Interment will follow at South Prong Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US HWY 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.