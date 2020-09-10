Myra Cochran Regan, 64, of Wellborn, passed away on Monday morning September 7, 2020 in Jacksonville surrounded by family, after an extended illness. She was born in Richlands, Virginia on November 12, 1955 to Helen McFarland Cochran and the late Paul R. Cochran. She has made the Wellborn area her home for the past 42 years and was in the newspaper publishing business for 35 years. She was the past publisher of the Suwannee Democrat, a position she held since 1999 until her retirement. She was also a Past President of the Live Oak Rotary Club of which she also held numerous other positions. She was also a past Assistant Governor of the District with the rotary. She was of the Presbyterian faith, and in her spare time, she enjoyed going to the beach, watching and going to NASCAR races with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, William M. Regan of Wellborn; children, Lawrence "Bo" Hillwig, III (Kristene) of Live Oak and Erin Hillwig (Jamie Kirby) of Jacksonville; brothers, Michael Cochran of Gainesville and William C. Cochran (Pam) of Live Oak. Five grandchildren, Whitley Cochran, Dillan Hillwig, Hayden Kirby, Wyatt Hillwig and Regan Hillwig also survive.
Memorial services for Mrs. Regan will be conducted on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Carver officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.
Those attending the services are encouraged to follow state and CDC guidelines regarding masks. Those friends that are unable to attend, the services will be lived streamed by going to the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.