Myrna Loy Marcum, 81 of Lake City went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Lake City, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Edna Hall. Myrna married Edgar Marcum on January 15, 1955 and raised their family together until his passing in 1989. She was a housewife and also worked alongside Edgar in his pulpwood and logging business. She loved times spent fishing with her husband. Myrna attended Christ Central and loved worshiping God and fellowshipping with her church family. When she could no longer drive herself to church, she was always ready to catch a ride with her daughter Sandi. She loved spending time with and helping take care of her grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed it when family and friends would take her out to eat, especially granddaughter Marsha. Myrna was preceded in death by brothers Frank Hall, Russell "Noonie" Hall, Raymond Hall, and Ronald Hall; daughters Ann Aldridge and Melinda Marcum; and son Russell "Rusty" Marcum.
She is survived by daughter Sandi Ellis (Wally); grandchildren Marsha Walters (Kevin), Brian Daugherty (Barbara), Joseph Marcum and Joshua Ellis; great grandchildren Brittany Daniels (Travis), Sydney Dickey, Shelton Dickey (Brittany), Cecilia Daugherty, Serenity Daugherty and Karaline Ellis; and great-great grandchildren Destiny Daniels, Cayden Daniels and Penelope Hobson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Solaris Healthcare and Haven Hospice for their exceptional, loving care of Myrna. Memorial contributions may be made to His Heart Worldwide Ministries 222 SW Melon Ct. Lake City, FL 32024.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.