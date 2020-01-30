|
Mr. Namon Grooms was born May 1, 1929 in Wellborn Florida to Ollie Mae Grooms and Namon Grooms, Sr. They preceded him in death. He departed from this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Namon grew up in a close-knit family with his ten siblings on the outskirts of Wellborn, FL. He attended Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he was baptized at an early age. He was educated in Suwanee and Columbia Counties: The Grooms School, which was named after the Grooms family, Springville Junior High School and Richardson High School, respectively. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army and served on active duty during the Korean War. In the mid-50s, Namon moved to South Florida, living in Ft. Lauderdale, and later Miami. He was married to Kathleen Grooms. To this union, three daughters were born: Chanita (deceased), Cynthia and Shiela. He later married Augustine Bullock Grooms. Two daughters were born to this union: Felecia and Valencia. Mr. Grooms co-owned and operated a restaurant and was employed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Other precedents in death: wife, Augustine; sisters, Juanita Phillips, Alberta Williams, and Minnie Lee Grooms Thomas. To his family he was affectionately known as Jr, he had a loving personality, loved to tell jokes, was a very good cook, and was fun to be around. Fond memories of him will live in our hearts forever.
Left to cherish memories: daughters, Felicia Grooms, Richmond, VA, and Valencia Grooms (Earl), Elkridge, Maryland, Cynthia, and Shiela; granddaughter, Briyana Grooms; great-granddaughter, Kaelani Grooms; sisters, Elizabeth Scott, St. Petersburg, FL, Mary Grooms, Pompano Beach, FL, Recy Grooms Franklin, Fort Lauderdale, FL; brothers, Charles Grooms (Carlotta), San Diego, CA, Cornelius Grooms (Leola), and Ross A. Grooms (Evelyn), both of Fort Lauderdale, FL; hosts of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Namon Grooms will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Springville Cemetery, Lake City, FL.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 6:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Combs Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292, NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
