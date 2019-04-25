Nancy Brandon

Nancy Brandon, 76, went to be with her Lord on April 17, 2019 after struggling with her illness at North Florida Regional in Gainesville, FL.

Her memorial service will be held this Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Itchetucknee River Baptist Church followed by Internment at IRBC. Friends and Family are all welcome to celebrate Nancy's life together. Arrangements handled by ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME in Lake City.

Nancy was born March 10, 1943 to Ronald and Edna Yoder in South Carolina. She was a registered nurse for 30 years in Lake City at Lake Shore Hospital. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother (Nana), cousin, and great friend to all who knew her. She has two sisters Bonnie Yoder of Lake City, and Debbie Reckers (Tom) of Indiana. She had four children, Mark Brandon (passed Oct. 1965), Matt Brandon, (Stacy) Scott Brandon and Kelly Jacobs (Jon) all of Lake City. Grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Lisa, Noah, Joe and Karen. Plus four Great Grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Edna Yoder and One son Mark Brandon.