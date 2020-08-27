1/
Nanette Farnell-Vrana
Monday, August 17, 2020, Nanette Farnell-Vrana, loving mom of three children and sister, passed away at the age of 60.
Nan was born on March 14, 1960 in Gainesville, FL to Gayle Beverly and Gene Lamar Farnell. She was a creative spirit, a Pisces through-and-through, and wrote short stories, skits for radio shows, created fairy houses from natural materials she gathered outside, and loved to drive down country roads to take photos of the wildflowers.
Nan had a wonderful and quirky sense of humor, compassion, and smarts (she was fantastic with words and trivia). She loved to make people laugh, and to make holidays, and everyday life, more magical. We love you, Mom, and hope you are free now.
She is survived by her daughter, Savannah Vrana; her sons, Daniel Lilly and David Salisbury; and three sisters, Beverly Farnell-Savic, Julie Happy, and Candy Carroll.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
