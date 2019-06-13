Brother Nathan Perry, Sr. age 85 resident of Lake City, life journey came to an end on Monday June 10, 2019.
He was born June 17, 1933 in Providence, FL. to the late Mr. John and Mrs. Ever Dix Perry and was educated in the Public Schools of Union County.
Early in life , Brother Nathan accepted Christ as his Savior. He joined the United State Army where he was received Decorations, Medals Awarded, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Brother Nathan was united in Holy Matrimony to Mrs. Alice Gillyard Perry. She preceded him in death along with his daughter Juanita.
Left to cherish his memories: daughters Apostle Evelyn Perry, Mary Clayton, (Isaiah) Laverne Lee; sons Nathan,Jr ( Patricia) Perry and Clifford Perry: sister Etta Jenkins, sister-in-law Gertha Mae Perry, Marie (Junior) Smith and Linda Dennis; brothers-in-law; Eugene Evans and Dallas (Tameika) Gillyard; grandchildren;Michael, Nathan, Anthony (Kelli), Vincent Jr., Antwyn, Candi, Ashley, Dominique, Joshua and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Mykayla, Kayla, Morgan, Meghan, Mekhi, Deshana, DiYauna; Goddaughter Laverne Douglas and a host of sorrowing friends.
Service for Brother Nathan Perry, Sr. will be Saturday June 15,2019 11:00am at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Rest Cemetery.Visitation for family and friends will be Friday June 14, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 N E Washington Street, Lake City, FL. Willis O. Cooper, L. F. D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 13, 2019