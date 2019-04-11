Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathaniel Lamar Henderson. View Sign

Nathaniel Lamar Henderson age 34, resident of Lake City, FL, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Shands Hospital U F.

Nathaniel Lamar was educated in the Columbia County School System and graduated with the Columbia High Class of 2004.

His grandmother, Mrs. Jannie Lee Johnson, preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memories; mother Ruby Renee Middleton, his sister Serenity Presley, his brother Bruce Henderson, niece Jamya Presley, aunts; Wanda Faye Henderson, Loretta Denson (Bubba), Delores Robinson, uncle: Rovenzer Henderson, Alfred Henderson, La Wayne Carter, Theodore Carter, a host of other relatives and special friends; Milton Higgins, Linda Williamson and Laura Ann Sheppard.

Funeral Services for Nathaniel Lamar Henderson will be held Saturday 11:00 am, April 13, 2019 at Community Revival Center, 244 NE Patterson Ave, Lake City, FL. Elder Clyde Douglas, Sr. Pastor and Elder Clyde Douglas III, Officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery, White Springs, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Nathaniel Lamar Henderson age 34, resident of Lake City, FL, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Shands Hospital U F.Nathaniel Lamar was educated in the Columbia County School System and graduated with the Columbia High Class of 2004.His grandmother, Mrs. Jannie Lee Johnson, preceded him in death.He leaves to cherish his memories; mother Ruby Renee Middleton, his sister Serenity Presley, his brother Bruce Henderson, niece Jamya Presley, aunts; Wanda Faye Henderson, Loretta Denson (Bubba), Delores Robinson, uncle: Rovenzer Henderson, Alfred Henderson, La Wayne Carter, Theodore Carter, a host of other relatives and special friends; Milton Higgins, Linda Williamson and Laura Ann Sheppard.Funeral Services for Nathaniel Lamar Henderson will be held Saturday 11:00 am, April 13, 2019 at Community Revival Center, 244 NE Patterson Ave, Lake City, FL. Elder Clyde Douglas, Sr. Pastor and Elder Clyde Douglas III, Officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery, White Springs, FL.Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D. Funeral Home Cooper Funeral Home

251 Ne Washington St

Lake City , FL 32055

(386) 752-3566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close