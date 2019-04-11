Nathaniel Lamar Henderson age 34, resident of Lake City, FL, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Shands Hospital U F.
|
Nathaniel Lamar was educated in the Columbia County School System and graduated with the Columbia High Class of 2004.
His grandmother, Mrs. Jannie Lee Johnson, preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memories; mother Ruby Renee Middleton, his sister Serenity Presley, his brother Bruce Henderson, niece Jamya Presley, aunts; Wanda Faye Henderson, Loretta Denson (Bubba), Delores Robinson, uncle: Rovenzer Henderson, Alfred Henderson, La Wayne Carter, Theodore Carter, a host of other relatives and special friends; Milton Higgins, Linda Williamson and Laura Ann Sheppard.
Funeral Services for Nathaniel Lamar Henderson will be held Saturday 11:00 am, April 13, 2019 at Community Revival Center, 244 NE Patterson Ave, Lake City, FL. Elder Clyde Douglas, Sr. Pastor and Elder Clyde Douglas III, Officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery, White Springs, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019