Nedra Williams Horton died on December 29, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Union County, she was born on April 7th, 1958 to the late Henry Williams and Lahoma Waters Williams. She was a 1976 graduate of Union County High School and member of Sardis Baptist Church. She married her high school sweetheart James A. Horton the summer she graduated. They celebrated 43 years of marriage, which was highlighted by the birth of their daughter Whitney.

Nedra worked in banking for 36 years, and continued to work part time after retirement. Her strong work ethic, organizational skills and integrity were valued assets and reflective of who she was in every facet of her life.

She loved to travel and shop, and she had many wonderful adventures with her sister Martha Williams. Together they cruised Alaska and toured Hawaii- they had been to nearly every state. She and James enjoyed fishing and Florida Gator football.

Nedra is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jame. She will be missed terribly by her husband James and her daughter Whitney; sister Martha and brother Bernard; nieces and nephews and cousins.

A graveside service to honor Nedra will be held Friday, January 3, 2019 at 11am at Elzey Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, January 2nd from 6pm 8pm at the ARCHER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home, Lake Butler, FL. 386-496-2008

