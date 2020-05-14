Mother Nettie Pearl Sallett, 84 of Lake City, Florida was called to her eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at UF Health Hospital Jacksonville, Florida. A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Sisters Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Major Franklin will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the Swift Creek Cemetery (White Springs, Florida). A public viewing will be from 10:00am - 11:00am at the church. Final Rites are entrusted to: A. M. WHITE MORTUARY, (386) 288-0646.

