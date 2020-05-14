Nettie Pearl Sallett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mother Nettie Pearl Sallett, 84 of Lake City, Florida was called to her eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at UF Health Hospital Jacksonville, Florida. A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Sisters Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Major Franklin will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the Swift Creek Cemetery (White Springs, Florida). A public viewing will be from 10:00am - 11:00am at the church. Final Rites are entrusted to: A. M. WHITE MORTUARY, (386) 288-0646.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
public viewing
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Funeral service
Sisters Welcome Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.M. White Mortuary
36. S 6th Street
MacClenny, FL 32063
3862880646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved