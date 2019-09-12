Nicholas "Nick" John Shelton II, age 45, of Tampa, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 5, 2019.
Nicholas was born June 21, 1974. Nick was the only child of Terry Shelton. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carrie Bell "Mossie" Kahl and his grandfather Maynard Kahl, who stood in as his father and spiritual mentor. Nick was also blessed with Mario "Pipo" Torres as a strong fatherly figure.
Nick is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kimberly Shelton; three children: Brittany Lynn Silcox, Travis Dalton Silcox (Breanne), Kyla Briann Floyd, and one granddaughter, Aubree Lynn Silcox. Nick was blessed with close cousins that were more like siblings; Crystal (Herb) Hanson, Seth Kahl, Chasity Kahl, a host of nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend and brother, Mario Torres.
Always kind, always gentle. Nick was many things to many people. He touched lives everywhere he went. Family was his passion. A great soul gone too soon.
Please join us in celebrating Nick and everything he stood for in his life. Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Visitation with family and friends will be 2 pm - 4 pm with a funeral service at 4:00 pm at WELLS MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for monetary donations to assist in covering expenses. Donations may be made directly to his wife or through Zelle app using 386-292-5193.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Shelton family.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019