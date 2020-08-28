Nicole Leann "Nikki" Mayer, 41 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala. She was born in Kansas City, MO and had made Lake City her home since 2014. Nikki attended the Hopeful Baptist Church East Mission and was very active and involved with church activities. She had a heart for service and doing for others. Nikki enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, the mountains and scalloping. She loved to spend time with her friends, family and making crafts for them.
Survivors include her husband, Cade Mayer, Lake City; her parents, Pastor Bob and Bobbi Wineberg, Lake City; two daughters, Letda and Savannah Mayer, Lake City; siblings, Andrew Wineberg, Austin, TX, Bethany Rose, Lake City and Timothy Wineberg (Jessica), Oviedo, FL; paternal aunt, Melissa Hoss, Statesville, NC; paternal uncle, Sheldon Wineberg (Brenda), Lincolnton, NC; maternal aunts, Paula Nicholson (Bill), Kansas City, MO and Patti Cummins (Hal), Coppell, TX; four nephews and nieces, Henry Wineberg, Jillian Wineberg, Russell Wineberg and Alyssa Rose-Ontiveros.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Hopeful Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Thompson officiating. A visitation with the family will be Saturday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hopeful Baptist Church East Mission, 289 SE Hopeful Dr., Lake City, FL 32025, in memory of Nikki. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.