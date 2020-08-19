1/1
Noah Flarzell Strickland
1933 - 2020
Noah Flarzell Strickland, 87, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a brief illness, leaving behind the anxiety and cares of his life.
Flarzell was born June 24, 1933 in Pinemount, Florida to his parents: the late Noah and Lois Strickland. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melba Law and his brother, Asher Sullivan.
Flarzell served in the Florida National Guard at age 17 from 1950-1951 and graduated from Suwannee High School in 1951. He then served active duty in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. While serving in the Air Force Reserves, he attended and graduated from the University of Tampa in 1961 and worked as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) until age 83.
In addition to his professional career, Flarzell was a true advocate with a passion and a great love for people with disabilities and felt this was his sincerest calling to serve. He was a founding member of and the first president of the TriCounty ARC, now known as The ARC North Florida. He continued to serve in many capacities over the years with his time and resources and he leaves behind to this agency and the people they serve a legacy of service and love.
Over the course of his life, Flarzell was active in many service organizations serving the needs of his community and was a lifelong member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Wellborn.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Lawanne 'Pat' Strickland, one daughter, Gail (David) Beard, one son, John Strickland, both of Live Oak and one son, David Strickland of Horseshoe Beach; four grandchildren, Corey (Monika) Couture of Wellborn, Jamie Couture of North Dakota, Shellie Young of Lake City and Chip Strickland of Wellborn; ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Flarzell was the faithful and dedicated head of his immediate and extended family and a true and reliable friend to many.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19 at Daniels Funeral Home, Live Oak, FL from 6 to 8pm. His funeral will be Thursday, August 20 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Wellborn, FL at 10am. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Flarzell's family has requested that donations be made in his memory to The ARC North Florida, 511 Goldkist Blvd., Live Oak, FL 32064.
DANIELS FUNERAL HOME & CREMaTORY, Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak - Live Oak
AUG
20
Funeral
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
