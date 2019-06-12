Ms. Obie Ola Brady, 89, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness she was the daughter of Charlie and Glenny Darling Ingram. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy Brady, Sr. five sisters , one brother and a grandson. She moved to White Springs, FL and made it her home for the past fifty-five years she was a member of the Community Revival Center Church and enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels, gardening and planting flowers.

She is survived by two sons, Tommy Brady, Jr. (Debra) Starke, FL; Joseph R. Brady, Lake Park, Ga. two daughters Joan Doris Spradley (Shelton) Lake City, FL and Dolly Woodruff, Lake City, FL; one sister Edith Sistrunk , White Springs, FL. ten grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren also survive.

Graveside services for Ms. Obie Ola Brady will be conducted Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Riverside Cemetery in White Springs, FL. With, Brother, Josh Moulton Officiating, Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home. DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of all arrangements 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025.