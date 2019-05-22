Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Omalee Kathryn Newberry, age 78, passed away at home on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Called Kathryn, by her family, she was born on August 18, 1940 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Reverend Richard and Omie Lawson Moody. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Russell Newberry in 2013, and her son, Alfred Newberry in 2017. She was a long-time member of Southside Baptist Church.

Kathryn graduated in the first LPN class at Lake City Community College at age 52. She worked at Shands Lake Shore, various nursing homes in Lake City, and finished her nursing career at Mariner nursing home in MacClenny. Kathryn loved to say if her daughter could be a nurse, she could too.

Survivors include three daughters: Iris (Tim) Morgan, Clark, Wyoming, Karen (Bob) Harrison, Lake City, Florida, and Evelyn (Melvin) Reynolds, Eva, Alabama. The light of her life was her six beautiful grandchildren & six great grandchildren; Jason (April) Sherman, Kelsey and Makenna Sherman, Michelle (Damien) McNamara Fouquet, Aiden and Liam Fourquet, Pamela (Jamie) Ehlman, Jami Leigh and Katie, Angela (Heath) Golden, and Macy Reynolds. Kathryn is also survived by three sisters, Edith Crews, Jacksonville, Florida, Janet (Jim) Weimer, Crossville Tennessee, Dorothy (Doti) Moody-Hunt, Charlotte, NC, and her brother; Lawrence (Earline) Moody, Jacksonville, Florida.

Together with her beloved dog, a Catahoula named Buddy, Kathryn traveled many miles often with no destination. She loved to go places, always up for adventure and new things. She laughed easily and giggled like a school girl.

The family would like to give special appreciation to April Sherman for the wonderful care and kindness she showed to her Grandma during this difficult time and helping the family keep it together. We are forever grateful.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Howard Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at

