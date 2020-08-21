1/1
Ona Belle Parks
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ona Belle Parks
With sadness we announce the passing of, Ona Belle Parks, on August 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Ona was our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Ona was born November 18, 1929, in Madison County, North Carolina, to her late parents, Maeola and Alfred Thomas. Ona was happily married to Hayes Parks who preceded her in death. She was the devoted mother of Ronald Jeffery Parks, Timothy Larry Parks and Thomas Hayes Parks. Ona was fortunate to have 9 grandchildren, Brandon Parks, Jason Parks, Justin Parks, Jordan Parks, Lyndsey Parks, Tristan Parks, Ryan Parks, Cody Parks and Shanna Peay: plus 4 great grandchildren, Luke Peay, Emily Peay, Bennett Parks and JT Lightfield.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her son's strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
The Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Parks will be interred privately at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
August 17, 2020
Larry, our hearts go out to you and your brothers and loved ones. You and Brenda and your family are in our prayers. May our Lord comfort you all and give you safe travel. Love, Debbie and Phil
Debbie Bishop
Friend
August 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ona. We will be praying for your family. We love you all. Please let us know if you guys need anything. Love Aunt Linda and Uncle Leo.
Linda Baker
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved