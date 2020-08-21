Ona Belle Parks
With sadness we announce the passing of, Ona Belle Parks, on August 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Ona was our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Ona was born November 18, 1929, in Madison County, North Carolina, to her late parents, Maeola and Alfred Thomas. Ona was happily married to Hayes Parks who preceded her in death. She was the devoted mother of Ronald Jeffery Parks, Timothy Larry Parks and Thomas Hayes Parks. Ona was fortunate to have 9 grandchildren, Brandon Parks, Jason Parks, Justin Parks, Jordan Parks, Lyndsey Parks, Tristan Parks, Ryan Parks, Cody Parks and Shanna Peay: plus 4 great grandchildren, Luke Peay, Emily Peay, Bennett Parks and JT Lightfield.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her son's strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
The Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Parks will be interred privately at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.