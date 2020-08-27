Orice Griffin, 85, former residence of Lake City, Florida began his heavenly journey on August 21, at North Florida Rehab in Gainesville, Florida. He was a retired truck driver. Orice was affectionately known as "KICK" and will live in the hearts of his Daughter; Pastor Angelia Griffin- Carnegie (Senior Pastor Carl Carnegie) and Son: Calvin Griffin.

Viewing for Mr. Orice will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Cooper Funeral (251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida) 3-7pm. The Graveside Ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:00 am at Garden of Rest Cemetery (Located next to New Beginnings Restoration Church, 993 NW Lake Jeffery Rd, Lake City, Florida).

Service of Excellence are under the direction of D. WILLIAMS MORTUARY SERVICES (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 352-204-2381)

