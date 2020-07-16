1/1
Owida B. McLendon
1944 - 2020
Owida B. McLendon, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away July 3, 2020. Ms. McLendon was born December 1, 1944, in Lake City, FL to the late Joe and Corine Acosta. She is survived by her four loving children: Mario Peterson (Katrina), Antonio Peterson (Bintou), Dana Edwards, and Ester Jackson (Pastor Derrick); 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 10 siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00 6:00 PM at Combs Funeral Home. Graveside Service & Interment will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the New St. James Cemetery, Falling Creek Rd., Lake City, FL 32055.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Combs Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
