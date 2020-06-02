Mrs. Pamela Ann Addy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Pamela Ann Addy, age 56, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, May 30 at her residence following a brief illness. She was a native of Canton, Ohio and resided in Largo, Florida before moving to Lake City in 2011. She worked as a machine operator with Robax Engineering, White Springs, Fla. at the time of her death. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cramer I. and Joyce A. Renner Addy. She is survived by two daughters, Shelby A. (Chad) Early of Morrow, Ohio and Kadee I. Hackett of Gainesville, Fla.: one son, Kenneth M. Hackett of Lake City, Fla.: two brothers, Michael Addy of Gulfport, Fla. and Cramer I. Addy, III of Kenneth City, Fla.: Three grandchildren, Owen Early, Camden Early and Carter Early also survive. A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Addy will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, June 5, in the Chapel of GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M (One hour before services).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved