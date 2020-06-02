Mrs. Pamela Ann Addy, age 56, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, May 30 at her residence following a brief illness. She was a native of Canton, Ohio and resided in Largo, Florida before moving to Lake City in 2011. She worked as a machine operator with Robax Engineering, White Springs, Fla. at the time of her death. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cramer I. and Joyce A. Renner Addy. She is survived by two daughters, Shelby A. (Chad) Early of Morrow, Ohio and Kadee I. Hackett of Gainesville, Fla.: one son, Kenneth M. Hackett of Lake City, Fla.: two brothers, Michael Addy of Gulfport, Fla. and Cramer I. Addy, III of Kenneth City, Fla.: Three grandchildren, Owen Early, Camden Early and Carter Early also survive. A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Addy will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, June 5, in the Chapel of GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M (One hour before services).

