Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3566 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cooper Funeral Home 251 Ne Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 Service 11:00 AM Union A.M.E. Church 357 NW Queen Rd. Lake City , FL Obituary

Pamela Kay Gainer Freeman, age 51, transitioned to her Heavenly home Thursday, November 21,2019.

She was the daughter of Mr. L.J. and Mrs. Avon Gainer who was born December 31, 1968 in Lake City,Florida.

Pamela gave her life to Christ at an early age at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Lake City, Florida and was a faithful member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Killeen, Texas.

Pam as she was affectionately called, was educated in the Columbia County School System, graduating from Columbia High School and retired from the United States Army.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Quintin L. Gainer; Mother-In-Law Mary Freeman and Father-In-Law Joseph High.

Pamela leaves to cherish her memory: A loving husband, Marcus Freeman,Sr.; Two loving and devoted sons, Marcus Freeman Jr. and Dominique Freeman; one loving and devoted daughter, Kiara Freemana all of Killeen,Texas. Her parents, Mr. L.J. and Mrs. Avon Gainer of Lake City, FL.; brothers, Juan Gainer (Tammy) of Gainesville,FL., Louis Gainer Jr. (Terri) of Lake City, FL, Leonard Gainer (Donita) of Lakeland, FL., Terrance Gainer Sr. (Tocarra); sister, Evelyn Roy all of Lake City, FL. Brothers-In-Law; Craig, Joseph and Corey Freeman,S.C.. Aunts, Ellonia Simpkins, Catheryn Brown and Lena Lofton all of Lake City,FL. Uncles; Alfred W. Jones (Deborah) and Fred Jones of Miami, FL.; great uncle, Harold Bradley of NJ. A host of loving and caring Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends

Service for Mrs. Pamela Kay Gainer Freeman will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00am Union A.M.E. Church,357 NW Queen Rd. Lake City, FL. Rev. ShaLeda Mirra, Pastor and Rev. Jessie L. Steele, Bethel A.M.E. Church, 838 SW Cty Rd 242A,Lake City, FL.,Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Bethel Community Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday December 6, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

