Patricia Ann Oliver Moon
Patricia left this earthly plateau to be an angel in the heavens on December 12, 2019, due to a sudden illness at the age of 81. Born to the late Charles and Lillian Oliver, she was one of three girls. Patricia, Charleen (passed at age six) and Lynda.
She is survived by her five daughters Jennifer (Patrick), Sandy, Denise, Debbie and Tammy .
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brenton, Ciara, Michael, Anthony, Brittany, Brandon, Bradley, Jessika, Kayla and Jonathon. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Will, Emma-Lynn, Ella, Clayton, Tatum, Jordan, Jovanni , Kayleigh, Kyleigh, Karleigh and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat loved her family, friends as well as her bingo. She couldn't wait for bingo every Tuesday at VFW 2206. The excitement in her eyes when she walked in was truly amazing. For those hours, she felt no pain in her body and she swirled around like a teenage girl. That same look was also there during karaoke night, as she prepared to listen to her daughter Jennifer sing. On rare occasions, she would dance with a beautiful smile.
The day of her passing began with tears as my mother-in-law, who lived with us for almost 15 years, passed away that very morning.
Theres a huge and very deep void for my husband and I. Losing one mother on any day is hard enough, but we lost both our mothers the same day just hours apart. We love and miss them both very much. We want to thank the VFW post 2206, its Auxiliary, AM Vets Post 2216, our friends and family for their much needed support. We love you all.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019