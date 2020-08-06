Patricia Ann Rossin, 60 of N. Miami, Fl. died Sunday July 26, at her residence after a brief illness.She was born in Columbia County on October 29, 1959 to the late Mr. & Mrs. Clifford and Inez Rossin. A sister Ruthie M. Rossin-Fluellen preceded her in death.She was educated in the public school system of Columbia county and a graduate of Lafayette High School of Mayo, FL. She was employed for (25) years as an officer for the Dept. of Corrections and retired June of 2012.Survivors are: Sisters Carolyn Johnson, Vestella Rossin and Elizabeth Rossin. Brothers John Rossin and Cassius Rossin, a host of other relatives and friends. A walk thru visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, from 10-10:30 A.M. At the Mizell Funeral Chapel (Please comply with the CDC guidelines mask are required).A graveside service will follow at 11:00 A.M. At the St. James Cemetery.MIZELL FUNERAL HOME 365 N.W. Washington St., Lake City is in charge of arrangements. 386-752-3166. Please sign guest register: