Patricia Ann Rossin
1959 - 2020
Patricia Ann Rossin, 60 of N. Miami, Fl. died Sunday July 26, at her residence after a brief illness.
She was born in Columbia County on October 29, 1959 to the late Mr. & Mrs. Clifford and Inez Rossin. A sister Ruthie M. Rossin-Fluellen preceded her in death.
She was educated in the public school system of Columbia county and a graduate of Lafayette High School of Mayo, FL. She was employed for (25) years as an officer for the Dept. of Corrections and retired June of 2012.
Survivors are: Sisters Carolyn Johnson, Vestella Rossin and Elizabeth Rossin. Brothers John Rossin and Cassius Rossin, a host of other relatives and friends. A walk thru visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, from 10-10:30 A.M. At the Mizell Funeral Chapel (Please comply with the CDC guidelines mask are required).
A graveside service will follow at 11:00 A.M. At the St. James Cemetery.
MIZELL FUNERAL HOME 365 N.W. Washington St., Lake City is in charge of arrangements. 386-752-3166. Please sign guest register:
www.mizellfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Mizell's Funeral Home
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mizell's Funeral Home
365 NW Washington Street
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3166
August 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love u and miss you always.
Rachell Thomas
Family
August 5, 2020
To Carolyn and the Rossi Family:
We are sadden to hear about the loss of your love one. We are praying that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will comfort all of you during this time of sorrow. May you rest in the love and peace of God, as he strengthens you day by day.
Betty Jenrette and Family
Friend
