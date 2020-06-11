Mrs. Patricia Collins
1943 - 2020
Mrs. Patricia Collins, 76, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Lake City. She was born in Tallahassee, Florida on July 31, 1943 to the late Rollin Gatewood Gardner and Rose Hodge Gardner. She has lived in Lake City most of her life and was LPN for many years. She loved her family and being a "Meme". She loved flowers, lights, Christmas and Florida Gator Football. In her spare time, she enjoyed being an artist, loved God, she always sent her family prayers, and was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother; and owned 'The Children's Shop' with her sister. She also worked for many years with the Little Miss Olustee Pageant.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mike Collins, Sr. of Lake City; sons, Mike Collins, Jr. (Tammy) and Scott Collins (Nena) both of Lake City; brothers, Ricky Gardner, Kip Gardner and Kent Gardner (Cheri) all of Lake City; sister, Elaine Gardner of Ponte Vedra; grandchildren, Christian, Karley and Mikayla Collins along with her fur child, Cooper Collins "The Cat".
Funeral services for Mrs. Collins will be conducted on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Central with Pastor Lonnie Johns officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Current State and Federal guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforest
lawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Central
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
June 10, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers are with all of you . Bob Hagan
Bob Hagan
Family
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
