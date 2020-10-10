Paul Edward Clark, 66 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. Mr. Clark was a lifelong resident of Lake City and a son to the late Paul Henry Clark and Beulah Juanita Rivers Clark Wadford. He was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1973 and was of the Apostolic faith and member of the True Life Apostolic Church in O'Brien. Mr. Clark was a mechanic and driver for Greyhound Bus Lines from 1984-1994 and he also drove private charter buses from 1994 -2000. "Pauly", as he was referred to by his friends and family, was a shuttle driver for the Rountree-Moore Automotive Group in Lake City for many years and was currently working for Walt's Ford in Live Oak, FL. Mr. Clark was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was able. He was preceded by one wife, Joanne Marie Clark in 2017.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Vaughn Clark, Lake City; his children, Richard Jason Ordaye (Michelle Marie), High Springs, Jamie Vincent Clark, Lake City, Connie Tanico (Mike), Hudson, FL and Leslie Smith (Mike Thompson), Lake City; one brother, Kenneth Wadford, Lake City; one sister, Deborah Butler, Lake City; grandchildren, Jayden Alexis Ordaye, Maverick Gunner Ordaye, Triston Clark, Austin Tyler Derosa, Dalton Magee (Lily), Rebecca Magee (Jeremy), Joseph Ambrose Smith, III and Jordan Smith.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Cemetery in Lake City with Pastor Max Bass officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.