Paul R. Cochran, 91, Lake City, FL passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Lake City VA Medical Center. He was born and raised in Bartlick, VA. He was of Presbyterian faith and served in the United States Air Force. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends while listening to country music. Paul is preceded in death by his loving parents Corbett and Vesta Cochran, brother Bill Cochran and sister Bee Large. Mr. Cochran is survived by his wife of 70 years: Helen J. Cochran, Lake City, FL, three sisters: Sue Counts of Ohio, Weda Anderson of Maryland and Linda Fox of Virginia, three children: Michael Cochran of Gainesville, Myra (Bill) Regan of Live Oak and Billy (Pam) Cochran, Live Oak, four grandchildren: Erin (Jamie Kirby) Hillwig of Jacksonville, Bo (Kristie) Hillwig of Live Oak, Mike Cochran of Ft. Lauderdale and Whitley Cochran of Live Oak. Four great-grandchildren, along with a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held Monday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the garden at First Presbyterian Church Church Lake City, FL with the Rev. Kenneth Goodrich officiating.

